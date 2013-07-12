CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Triggerlines Shift Modified - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Unknown

A simple trend indicator in the form of a colored cloud. The edges of the cloud are defined by LSMA and its EMA.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.05.2008.

Figure 1. The Triggerlines Shift Modified indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1719

