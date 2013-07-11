Real author:

Antonuk Oleg

The original indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iWPR and iMA) on nine timeframes.

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.06.2008.

Figure 1. The SignalTable indicator