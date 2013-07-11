Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SignalTable - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11161
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Antonuk Oleg
The original indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iWPR and iMA) on nine timeframes.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (should be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.06.2008.
Figure 1. The SignalTable indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1711
The indicator paints the part of the bar depending on the direction of the candlestickTF Adaptive Moving Average
One of the variants of a simple moving average of close prices, which automatically adapts to the chart period and shows the average value of the price for each of the 21 ranges provided in MT5. Comparing the current price with the average price value for a particular trader selected period.
The indicator predicts the possible reversal pointsTriggerlines Shift Modified
A simple trend indicator in the form of a colored cloud