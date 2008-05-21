Watch how to download trading robots for free
Triggerlines Shift Modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4
19776
Published:
Updated:
Indicator Triggerlines Shift Modified.
Parameters:
int Rperiod=20;
int RperiodShift=0;
int LSMA_Period=20;
int LSMA_PeriodShift=0;
Triggerlines Shift Modified
