CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Triggerlines Shift Modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
19776
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Triggerlines Shift Modified.

Parameters:

int Rperiod=20;
int RperiodShift=0;
int LSMA_Period=20;
int LSMA_PeriodShift=0;


Triggerlines Shift Modified

ADX & MA ADX & MA

We need two indicators: ADX and MA

ZZ_CheckingFonts 0-0020 & ZZ_DeleteFonts 0-0010 ZZ_CheckingFonts 0-0020 & ZZ_DeleteFonts 0-0010

A script tool for those who develop programs in MQL4. It allows to display the contents of any font in your chart.

Tickwatcher 2.0 Tickwatcher 2.0

Another indicator showing recommendations for each currency pair and period.

Tro_Mid Tro_Mid

Shows when to sell and when to buy, but not so simple.