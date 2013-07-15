CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MVV_LinearRegression - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9145
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MVV

A standard linear regression channel with support and resistance levels. If we bind the start of the channel to the price maximum, then with each new price minimum the channel will be redrawn. If within five bars the minimum is not updated, the indicator draws a price tag, which, after breaking the channel, becomes a strong support level. And the opposite for an upward channel.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.05.2008.

Figure 1. The MVV_LinearRegression indicator

Figure 1. The MVV_LinearRegression indicator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1718

PLdot PLdot

The simplest moving-like indicator

Triggerlines Shift Modified Triggerlines Shift Modified

A simple trend indicator in the form of a colored cloud

CandleCountdown CandleCountdown

Shows the time left before a candlestick closes

GRFLeadingEdge GRFLeadingEdge

Quite an interesting alternative to Bollinger Bands