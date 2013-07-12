CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

PLdot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6994
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
pldot.mq5 (4.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Eli hayun

The simplest moving-like indicator. The formula for the calculation:

PLdot = SMA(Period=3, (High[bar] + Low[bar] + Close[bar]) / 3)

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 31.05.2008.

Figure 1. The PLdot indicator

Figure 1. The PLdot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1717

Triggerlines Shift Modified Triggerlines Shift Modified

A simple trend indicator in the form of a colored cloud

XPoints XPoints

The indicator predicts the possible reversal points

MVV_LinearRegression MVV_LinearRegression

A standard linear regression channel with support and resistance levels

CandleCountdown CandleCountdown

Shows the time left before a candlestick closes