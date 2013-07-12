Watch how to download trading robots for free
PLdot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
6994
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Eli hayun
The simplest moving-like indicator. The formula for the calculation:
PLdot = SMA(Period=3, (High[bar] + Low[bar] + Close[bar]) / 3)
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 31.05.2008.
Figure 1. The PLdot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1717
