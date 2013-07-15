CodeBaseSections
CandleCountdown - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Zaven Vardanyan
Very often, especially in the non-intuitive timeframes (M15, M12, M30, H4, H8 ...) we want to know how much time is left before a candlestick closes. This can be done quickly - at a glance.

