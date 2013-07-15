Watch how to download trading robots for free
CandleCountdown - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Very often, especially in the non-intuitive timeframes (M15, M12, M30, H4, H8 ...) we want to know how much time is left before a candlestick closes. This can be done quickly - at a glance.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1722
