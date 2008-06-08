Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PLdot - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14322
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Very simple indicator PLdot. It's been even optimized.
pldot
Karbofos
A simple system without indicators.Normalized Volume
Indicator of the normalized volume