New version of non-repainting step stochastic indicator.



It has been upgraded in multiple ways :



code is completely rewritten and optimized



step stochastic calculation is a function now (easily usable from any other code)

indicator has alerts now

indicator is multi time frame now

indicator has an option to filter (smooth) prices using one of the 4 basic average type



indicator has an option to use smoothed or regular atr for calculation

indicator can use the set of 22 price types



...

By default the indicator is using a very mild price filtering, since it does not add lag to it this way and the false signals are significantly reduced.



