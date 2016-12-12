Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Step stochastic 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9880
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
New version of non-repainting step stochastic indicator.
It has been upgraded in multiple ways :
- code is completely rewritten and optimized
- step stochastic calculation is a function now (easily usable from any other code)
- indicator has alerts now
- indicator is multi time frame now
- indicator has an option to filter (smooth) prices using one of the 4 basic average type
- indicator has an option to use smoothed or regular atr for calculation
- indicator can use the set of 22 price types
- ...
By default the indicator is using a very mild price filtering, since it does not add lag to it this way and the false signals are significantly reduced.
ExpPricePosition
ExpPricePosition is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the PricePosition and StepUpDown indicators.Correlation candles
Correlations (Spearman or Pearson rank (auto)correlation) drawn as candles.
Adaptive Laguerre filter trend
Adaptive Laguerre filter trend.Smoothed repulse
This version can use one of the 4 basic averages types for smoothing.