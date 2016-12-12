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Smoothed repulse - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In short "repulse" would be :
The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.
It is more relevant when compared to price and offers valuable additional information on the feeling and confidence that traders have about the markets.
This version can use one of the 4 basic averages types for smoothing.
Coloring can be chosen depending on :
- slope
- outer levels cross
- middle ("zero") level cross
Since the "repulse" indicator is not limited to known bounds, levels are dynamic — the "zero" value too. That makes it more responsive in the times of elevated volatility. Alerts are triggered based on the color change.
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