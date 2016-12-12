In short "repulse" would be :



The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve. It is more relevant when compared to price and offers valuable additional information on the feeling and confidence that traders have about the markets.

This version can use one of the 4 basic averages types for smoothing.



Coloring can be chosen depending on :

slope

outer levels cross

middle ("zero") level cross

Since the "repulse" indicator is not limited to known bounds, levels are dynamic — the "zero" value too. That makes it more responsive in the times of elevated volatility. Alerts are triggered based on the color change.



