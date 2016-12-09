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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ExpPricePosition - expert for MetaTrader 5
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ExpPricePosition is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the PricePosition and StepUpDown indicators.
Extract and copy 2 sound wav files into the folder MetaTrader 5/Sounds, so that during the expert activity, e.g. when opening/closing a position, it will give a warning sound.
Use ExpPricePosition Expert Advisor on a demo account, or use it according to your wisdom.
May be useful for fellow traders.
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