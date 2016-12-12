CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Nema MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9496
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
Nema_MACD.mq5 (30.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Nema MACD indicator — that calculates MACD using the NEMA.

Nema can calculate all the known variations (offspring) of EMA : EMA, DEMA,TEMA , ... DecEMA, ... and so on, up to "levels" or "depth" 50 (whatever name it would be).

Some known depths :

  • 1 -> EMA
  • 2 -> DEMA
  • 3 -> TEMA
  • ....
  • 10 -> DecEMA
  • ....
  • 50 -> the maximal depth calculated by this indicator

If the depth is set to 1, NEMA is equal to EMA , for depth 2 it is equal to DEMA  , for depth 3 it is equal to TEMA and so on ..., up to depth 50. For depth 1 the calculated MACD is equal to the original Gerald Appel MACD, for any other depth(s) it becomes different. The same depth of NEMA calculation is applied to fast, slow and signal calculation.

Indicator is already coming with alerts and is multi time frame version.


Adaptive Laguerre filter 2 Adaptive Laguerre filter 2

The newest version of Adaptive Laguerre filter.

Smoothed repulse Smoothed repulse

This version can use one of the 4 basic averages types for smoothing.

Nema Nema

NEMA - arbitrary depth EMA, DEMA, TEMA... DecEMA ...

Stochastic RSI (OMA) Stochastic RSI (OMA)

Stochastic of 7 possible types of RSI(oma).