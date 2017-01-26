CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Fractal_MFI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5133
Rating:
(23)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (178.23 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Fractal_MFI.mq5 (29.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Fractal_MFI.mq5 (18.66 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author: Vladimir Khlystov

The simplest EA based on the fractal MFI. Sells at downward crossing of oscillator overbought level, buys at the upward crossing of oscillator oversold level. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of the level.

Place Fractal_MFI.ex5 compiled file to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the Exp_Fractal_MFI.ex5 expert file contains the Fractal_MFI.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include this indicator in the expert's executable file.

The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope

//---- Include the indicators in the EA code as resources
#resource \\Indicators\\Fractal_MFI.ex5

Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function

//---- getting handle of the Fractal_MFI indicator
   InpInd_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),InpInd_Timeframe,"::Indicators\\Fractal_MFI",e_period,normal_speed,IPC,VolumeType,0);

Thus, the compiled executable file of the expert can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the indicator.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on EURAUD H2:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17120

DayPositionsCount DayPositionsCount

The function returns the number of positions opened by an Expert Advisor for the day.

RideAlligator RideAlligator

Trading based on two indicators: iAlligator (Alligator).

Angry Bird (Scalping) Angry Bird (Scalping)

Expert Advisor inspired by Ilan 1.6. It uses the iCCI(CCI, Commodity Channel Index), iRSI(RSI, Relative Strength Index) indicators.

Fractal_MFI_HTF Fractal_MFI_HTF

The Fractal_MFI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.