请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
ColorXdinMA_Alert - MetaTrader 5脚本
- 显示:
- 2478
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
真实作者: dimeon
趋势移动均线 ColorXdinMA, 拥有警报, 发送邮件和推送通知到移动设备的功能。
指标代码进行了以下修改, 以便实现报警, 邮件消息和推送通知:
- 在声明输入变量之前, 在全局范围声明指标信号生成选项的枚举。//+----------------------------------------------------+
//| 用于信号生成选项的枚举 |
//+----------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_SIGNAL_MODE
{
MODE_SIGNAL, //突破信号
MODE_TREND //突破和趋势信号
};
- 介绍新的输入参数//---- 用于警报的输入变量
input ENUM_SIGNAL_MODE SignMode=MODE_SIGNAL; //信号生成模式
input uint NumberofBar=1; //生成信号的柱线数量
input bool SoundON=true; //启用警报
input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //警报次数
input bool EMailON=false; //启用发送信号邮件
input bool PushON=false; //启用发送信号到移动设备
- 在指标代码结尾处添加三个新函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,// 指标名称文本, 用于邮件和推送消息
double &ColorArray[],// 颜色索引缓存区
int ColorIndex,// 生成信号的颜色索引
const int Rates_total, // 当前柱线数量
const int Prev_calculated, // 前一次即时报价的柱线数量
const double &Close[], // 收盘价
const int &Spread[]) // 点差
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool BuySignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(SignMode==MODE_SIGNAL)
{
if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal=true;
}
else
{
if(ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal=true;
}
if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SignMode==MODE_SIGNAL || (SignMode==MODE_TREND && ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex))
{
if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n 采购价=",采购价,"\n 供给价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号警报","买入信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
}
else
{
if(SoundON) Alert("上行趋势信号 \n 采购价=",Ask,"\n 供给价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 上行趋势信号警报","买入信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 上行趋势信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
}
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname,// 邮件和推送消息的指标名文本
double &ColorArray[], // 颜色索引缓存区
int ColorIndex, // 生成信号的颜色索引
const int Rates_total, // 柱线的当前数量
const int Prev_calculated, // 前一次即时报价的柱线数量
const double &Close[], // 收盘价
const int &Spread[]) // 点差
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool SellSignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(SignMode==MODE_SIGNAL)
{
if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal=true;
}
else
{
if(ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal=true;
}
if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SignMode==MODE_SIGNAL || (SignMode==MODE_TREND && ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex))
{
if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n 采购价=",Ask,"\n 供给价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号警报","卖出信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
}
else
{
if(SoundON) Alert("下行趋势信号 \n 采购价=",Ask,"\n 供给价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 下行趋势信号警报","卖出信号采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 下行趋势采购价="+sAsk+", 供给价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
}
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 获取时间帧的字符串 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
{
//----
return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
}
- 在 OnCalculate() 模块的指标计算循环之后添加一对调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。 //---
BuySignal("ColorXdinMA_Alert",ColorXdinMA,1,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
SellSignal("ColorXdinMA_Alert",ColorXdinMA,2,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---
其中 ColorXdinMA 是用于存储指标颜色的颜色索引缓冲区的名称。值 1 和 2 是缓存器中的颜色数, 其中移动平均值分别上升或下降。
假定在指标的 OnCalculate() 模块里仅调用一次 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
指标使用 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 库类 (复制到 客户端数据文件夹\MQL5\Include)。类库的使用描述可参阅文章 "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers（无需使用额外的缓冲区进行平均价格序列的中间计算）"。
图例1. 图表上的 ColorXdinMA_Alert 指标
图例.2. ColorXdinMA_Alert 指标产生突破信号的报警
图例.3. ColorXdinMA_Alert 指标生成趋势信号报警
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17111
Fractal_WeightOscillator
振荡器, 呈现四个指标的加权合计平滑值: Fractal_RSI, Fractal_MFI, Fractal_WPR 和 Fractal_DeMarker。Fractal_MFI
分形资金流指数。
FT BillWillams 交易者
智能交易系统基于 iAlligator (鳄鱼), iMA (移动均线) 指标。ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4
基于零滞后 MACD 自定义指标进行交易。