Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractal_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6020
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Fractal Money Flow Index. For a more detailed description please see the author's blog.
Fig1. The Fractal_MFI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17107
Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud_HTF
The Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.eur usd m5
The Expert Advisor works in martingale mode based on the signals of iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).
Fractal_WeightOscillator
Oscillator, representing the weighted smoothed sum of four indicators: Fractal_RSI, Fractal_MFI, Fractal_WPR and Fractal_DeMarker.ColorXdinMA_Alert
The ColorXdinMA trend moving average, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.