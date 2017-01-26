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Fractal_WeightOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator, representing the weighted smoothed sum of four indicators: Fractal_RSI, Fractal_MFI, Fractal_WPR and Fractal_DeMarker.
The compilation of the Fractal_WeightOscillator indicator requires the compiled indicator files Fractal_RSI.mq5, Fractal_MFI.mq5, Fractal_WPR.mq5 and Fractal_DeMarker.mq5. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
After compilation, the Fractal_WeightOscillator.ex5 indicator file contains the those indicators as resources, and therefore, they are not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the indicators in the executable file.
The indicator executable files have been added as resources at the global scope
#resource "\\Indicators\\Fractal_RSI.ex5"
#resource "\\Indicators\\Fractal_MFI.ex5"
#resource "\\Indicators\\Fractal_WPR.ex5"
#resource "\\Indicators\\Fractal_DeMarker.ex5"
Changed the string paths to the indicators used as resources in the block of the OnInit() function
RSI_Handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\Fractal_RSI",e_period,normal_speed,RSIPrice);
if(RSI_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_RSI indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//---- getting handle of the Fractal_MFI indicator
MFI_Handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\Fractal_MFI",e_period,normal_speed,MFIPrice,MFIVolumeType);
if(MFI_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_MFI indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//---- getting handle of the Fractal_WPR indicator
WPR_Handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\Fractal_WPR",e_period,normal_speed);
if(WPR_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_WPR indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//---- getting handle of the Fractal_DeMarker indicator
DeMarker_Handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\Fractal_DeMarker",e_period,normal_speed);
if(DeMarker_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_DeMarker indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
Thus, the compiled executable file of the Fractal_WeightOscillator indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Compilation order of files:
- Fractal_RSI.mq5, Fractal_MFI.mq5, Fractal_WPR.mq5 and Fractal_DeMarker.mq5
- Fractal_WeightOscillator.mq5
Fig1. The Fractal_WeightOscillator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17109
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