Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
prusax - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6797
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
modified by zIG
The indicator paints the part of the bar depending on the direction of the candlestick. If a candlestick is growing, the bar is painted in light green from Open to High. If a candlestick is falling, the bar is pink from Open to Low.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.06.2008.
Figure 1. The prusax indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1712
One of the variants of a simple moving average of close prices, which automatically adapts to the chart period and shows the average value of the price for each of the 21 ranges provided in MT5. Comparing the current price with the average price value for a particular trader selected period.MACDonRSI
The MACD histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI smoothed oscillator
The original indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators on nine timeframesXPoints
The indicator predicts the possible reversal points