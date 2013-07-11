Real author:

modified by zIG

The indicator paints the part of the bar depending on the direction of the candlestick. If a candlestick is growing, the bar is painted in light green from Open to High. If a candlestick is falling, the bar is pink from Open to Low.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.06.2008.

Figure 1. The prusax indicator