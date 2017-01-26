Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8388
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The trading system based on crossing of the DI+ and DI- lines of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of red and green lines of the indicator.
Place Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 and Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
The Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF indicator in the EA is intended only for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes it is inactive.
After compilation, the Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 expert file contains the Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 and Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.ex5 indicators as resources, and therefore, they are not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include these indicators in the expert's executable file.
The indicator executable files have been added as resources at the global scope
#resource "\\Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5"
#resource \\Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.ex5
Changed the string paths to the indicators used as resources in the block of the OnInit() function
InpInd_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),InpInd_Timeframe,"::Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud",e_period,normal_speed,IPC,0);
if(InpInd_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE))
{
//---- getting handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF indicator
int Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"::Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF",InpInd_Timeframe,e_period,normal_speed,IPC,0);
if(Ind_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
}
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at USDJPY H12:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17027
The Fractal_ADX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.TASSKlT_HTF
The TASSKlT indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the iADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator.TREND_alexcud v_2
The EA uses 15 IMA indicators and two iAC indicators.