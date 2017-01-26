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Experts

Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (178.23 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Fractal_ADX_Cloud.mq5 (35.18 KB) view
Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (23.82 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud.mq5 (15.81 KB) view
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The trading system based on crossing of the DI+ and DI- lines of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of red and green lines of the indicator.

Place Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 and Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF indicator in the EA is intended only for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes it is inactive.

After compilation, the Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 expert file contains the Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5 and Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.ex5 indicators as resources, and therefore, they are not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include these indicators in the expert's executable file.

The indicator executable files have been added as resources at the global scope

//---- Include the indicators in the EA code as resources
#resource "\\Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud.ex5"
#resource \\Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF.ex5

Changed the string paths to the indicators used as resources in the block of the OnInit() function

//---- getting handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicator
   InpInd_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),InpInd_Timeframe,"::Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud",e_period,normal_speed,IPC,0);
   if(InpInd_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicator");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE))
     {
      //---- getting handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF indicator
      int Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"::Indicators\\Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF",InpInd_Timeframe,e_period,normal_speed,IPC,0);
      if(Ind_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         Print(" Failed to get handle of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud_HTF indicator");
         return(INIT_FAILED);
        }
     }


Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at USDJPY H12:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17027

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