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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractal_ADX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Fractal Average Directional Index. For a more detailed description please see the author's blog.
Fig1. The Fractal_ADX and Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17018
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