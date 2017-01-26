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TASSKlT_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The TASSKlT indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The TASSKlT_HTF repeater indicator requires the compiled custom indicator file TASSKlT.mq5 in order to compile. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
After compilation, the TASSKlT_HTF.ex5 indicator file contains the TASSKlT.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the TASSKlT indicator in the executable file.
The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope
#resource \\Indicators\\TASSKlT.ex5
Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function
Thus, the compiled executable file of the repeater indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.
Fig1. The TASSKlT_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17025
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