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TREND_alexcud v_2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

zotkindm1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5376
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
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Author of the idea — Denisauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Uses 15 iMA indicators (on three timeframes — М15, H1, H4 — and with five averaging periods — 5, 8, 13, 21, 34) and two iAC indicators on M15 and H4).

Results for EURUSD M15, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.24

TREND_alexcud v_2 tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17038

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