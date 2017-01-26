Author of the idea — Denis, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Uses 15 iMA indicators (on three timeframes — М15, H1, H4 — and with five averaging periods — 5, 8, 13, 21, 34) and two iAC indicators on M15 and H4).

Results for EURUSD M15, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.24



