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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TREND_alexcud v_2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5376
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea — Denis, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Uses 15 iMA indicators (on three timeframes — М15, H1, H4 — and with five averaging periods — 5, 8, 13, 21, 34) and two iAC indicators on M15 and H4).
Results for EURUSD M15, from 2016.06.01 to 2016.11.24
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17038
ADX System
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the iADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator.Exp_Fractal_ADX_Cloud
The trading system based on crossing of the DI+ and DI- lines of the Fractal_ADX_Cloud indicator.
10 pips
Pipsing EA. Indicators are not used.Fractal_Force_Index_HTF
The Fractal_Force_Index indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.