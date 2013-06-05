Join our fan page
MACDonRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
The real author:
Alexey Sergeyev
The MACD histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI smoothed oscillator. Red line is the signal line of the histogram, green is the RSI oscillator drawn on the Moving Average values.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.06.2008..
Fig.1 The MACDonRSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1706
