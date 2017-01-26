The Exp_2pbIdealMA EA is based on the crossing of Moving Averages with position scaling according to the trend. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of speed Moving Average 2pbIdeal1MA with a slow 2pbIdeal3MA. Further, it scales the volume of the opened position if the profit points of the last deal in the position exceed the threshold specified in the EA input parameters. The breakout of the fast Moving Average serves as a signal for a buy. Breakdown — for a sell. Information on position scaling is stored in string comment to the trade in the format of: number of scales / price of last deal / volume of last deal.

Place 2pbIdeal1MA.ex5 and 2pbIdeal3MA.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the Exp_2pbIdealMA_ReOpen.ex5 expert file contains the 2pbIdeal1MA.ex5 and 2pbIdeal3MA.ex5 indicators as resources, and therefore, they are not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled EA to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the EA code in order to include these indicators in the expert's executable file.

The indicator executable files have been added as resources at the global scope



#resource "\\Indicators\\2pbIdeal1MA.ex5"

#resource "\\Indicators\\2pbIdeal3MA.ex5"

Changed the string paths to the indicators used as resources in the block of the OnInit() function



InpInd1_Handle= iCustom ( Symbol (),InpInd_Timeframe, "::Indicators\\2pbIdeal1MA.ex5" ,Period1,Period2, 0 );

if (InpInd1_Handle== INVALID_HANDLE )

{

Print ( "Failed to get the 2pbIdeal1MA indicator handle! Error code=" , GetLastError (), "." );

return ( INIT_FAILED );

}





InpInd2_Handle= iCustom ( Symbol (),InpInd_Timeframe, "::Indicators\\2pbIdeal3MA.ex5" ,PeriodX1,PeriodX2,PeriodY1,PeriodY2,PeriodZ1,PeriodZ2, 0 );

if (InpInd2_Handle== INVALID_HANDLE )

{

Print ( "Failed to get the 2pbIdeal3MA indicator handle! Error code=" , GetLastError (), "." );

return ( INIT_FAILED );

}

Thus, the compiled executable file of the expert can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results