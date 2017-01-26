The Exp_AdaptiveCGOscillator_X2 trend trading system based on the signals from two AdaptiveCGOscillator indicators. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines are crossed or touched. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

Signals of the fast and slow trend match; Direction of the fast trend has changed.

Input parameters for the Expert Advisor:







input string Trade= "Trade management" ;

input double MM= 0.1 ;

input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;

input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ;

input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ;

input string MustTrade= "Trade permissions" ;

input int Deviation_= 10 ;

input bool BuyPosOpen= true ;

input bool SellPosOpen= true ;







input string Filter= "PARAMETERS FOR SLOW TREND" ;

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ;

input double Alpha= 0.07 ;

input uint SignalBar= 1 ;

input bool BuyPosClose= true ;

input bool SellPosClose= true ;







input string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ;

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ;

input double Alpha_= 0.07 ;

input uint SignalBar_= 1 ;

input bool BuyPosClose_= false ;

input bool SellPosClose_= false ;



String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.

The AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF indicators in the EA are intended only for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.

Place AdaptiveCGOscillator.ex5, CyclePeriod.ex5 and AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on EURUSD, slow trend on H6, entry by fast trend on M30:





Fig. 2. Chart of testing results