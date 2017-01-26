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Exp_AdaptiveCGOscillator_X2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Exp_AdaptiveCGOscillator_X2 trend trading system based on the signals from two AdaptiveCGOscillator indicators. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines are crossed or touched. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:
- Signals of the fast and slow trend match;
- Direction of the fast trend has changed.
Input parameters for the Expert Advisor:
//| Input parameters of the EA indicator |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input string Trade="Trade management"; //+============== TRADE MANAGEMENT ==============+
input double MM=0.1; //Share of a deposit in a deal
input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; //lot value detection method
input uint StopLoss_=1000; //Stop Loss in points
input uint TakeProfit_=2000; //Take Profit in points
input string MustTrade="Trade permissions"; //+============== TRADE PERMISSION ==============+
input int Deviation_=10; //max. price deviation in points
input bool BuyPosOpen=true; //Permission to enter long position
input bool SellPosOpen=true; //Permission to enter short position
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the filter indicator |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input string Filter="PARAMETERS FOR SLOW TREND"; //+============== PARAMETERS FOR SLOW TREND ==============+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6; //1 Chart period for the trend
input double Alpha=0.07;// indicator smoothing ratio
input uint SignalBar=1; //bar index for getting an entry signal
input bool BuyPosClose=true; //Permission to exit long positions by trend
input bool SellPosClose=true; //Permission to exit short positions by trend
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the entry indicator |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
input string Input="ENTRY PARAMETERS"; //+=============== ENTRY PARAMETERS ===============+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_=PERIOD_M30; //2 Chart period for the entry
input double Alpha_=0.07;// indicator smoothing ratio
input uint SignalBar_=1;//bar index for getting an entry signal
input bool BuyPosClose_=false; //Permission to exit long positions by signal
input bool SellPosClose_=false; //Permission to exit short positions by signal
//+-------------------------------------------------+
String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.
The AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF indicators in the EA are intended only for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.
Place AdaptiveCGOscillator.ex5, CyclePeriod.ex5 and AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on EURUSD, slow trend on H6, entry by fast trend on M30:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16937
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