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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractal_RSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Fractal_RSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Fractal_RSI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The Fractal_RSI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16935
Frank Ud
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