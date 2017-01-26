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Frank Ud - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — rsi, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Works only on the hedge accounts! Martin, martingale. Doubling the lot at loss.
It starts by opening two opposite positions with the minimal lot. The "TakeProfit" and "StopLoss" levels of positions are set immediately.
One of them becomes profitable, while the other, of course, losing. The profitable one is closed by TakeProfit, and the losing one is strengthened at the "Step" from the price. If the movement continues in the same direction, strengthen again. Sooner or later there will be a reversal. Each step of strengthening is performed using lot doubling, therefore after a reversal the last losing position will reach TakeProfit and cover everything with a positive result. Then everything is started from the beginning, open orders with the minimal lot.
Working with this Expert Advisor requires a sufficiently large deposit, otherwise there may not be enough funds for all the necessary steps.
Result of testing in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode, EURUSD M30, initial deposit - 100000, period from 2016.01.08 to 2016.11.17, optimization was not performed:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16932
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