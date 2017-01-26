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Indicators

Positions Info Panel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\Positions Info\
Positions_Info_Panel.mq5 (5.34 KB) view
Positions_Info_Panel_Dialog.mqh (12.77 KB) view
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Indicator in the form of a panel. Displays the resulting direction of the position: resulting lot size and up or down arrow.

The main area of application is hedge accounts, when there are multiple open positions in different directions with different volumes. The panel displays the resulting position volume only for the symbol of the chart the panel is attached to. 

Example

Such open positions are present:

Positons

Thus, the resulting position on AUDUSD: sell 0.02 + buy 0.05 = buy 0.03:

AUDUSD 

Similarly, the resulting position on EURUSD will be: sell 0.01 + buy 0.05 = buy 0.04:

EURUSD

And the resulting position on USDJPY will be: buy 0.06 + sell 0.03 + sell 0.05 = sell 0.02:

USDJPY 

Tip:

Attach the Positions Info Panel indicator to the chart, save the chart template (right click on the chart -> Templates -> Save Template) under the name default.tpl. After that, whenever you open a new chart, the Positions Info Panel will already be present on the chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16931

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