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Fractal_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Fractal moving average with indication of the last value with a price label. For a more detailed description please see the author's blog.
Fig1. The Fractal_MA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16928
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