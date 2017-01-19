This is a modified Bollinger Bands® displaying the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator. The internal MintCream-colored indicator channel stands for Bollinger Bands, while the pale light green and pale pink borders are formed by ATR by deviation from the channel.







input uint ATR_Period= 14 ;

input double ATR_Ratio= 2.0 ;

input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_;

input uint XLength= 100 ;

input int XPhase= 15 ;





input double BandsDeviation= 2.0 ;

input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;

input int Shift= 0 ;

input int PriceShift= 0 ;



input color Upper_color2= clrLime ;

input color Upper_color1= clrMediumSeaGreen ;

input color Middle_color= clrMediumPurple ;

input color Lower_color1= clrRed ;

input color Lower_color2= clrMagenta ;



The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. XMA_BBxATR_Cloud indicator