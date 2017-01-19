CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Simple FX - expert for MetaTrader 5

RobinHood | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7284
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Simple FX.mq5 (37.23 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — Glenn Bacon, author of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor is based on moving averages crossing.

Simple FX EA trades Forex automatically using the moving averages.
The MAs feature customizable period, method and type. Order settings (lot size, slippage and magic number) can be changed as well. The EA trades on any pairs. The best results are shown on D1.

The latest Simple FX version is simplefx2.mq4. It has the following changes:

  • Added customizable s/l and t/p
  • Fixed s/l and t/p code
  • Now, the EA waits for the first MA crossing
  • If an order reaches s/l or t/p, the EA waits for the next MA crossing
  • Critical variables are saved to file automatically


 

The EAa is very simple. When the short MA is above the long one, the trend is considered bullish. The EA closes sell orders (if any) and opens a buy one. When the short MA is below the long one, the trend is considered bearish. The EA closes its buy orders (if any) and opens a sell one. Thus, the EA remains on the market sliding over bullish and bearish trends.

The Stop_Loss and Take_Profit variables are optional which means that their values can be left at zero without affecting the EA operation. If you want more control over the EA, you may change them. For example, if you set Take_Profit to 20, the EA will open positions with a take profit at 20 pips.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16877

Yaanna_HTF Yaanna_HTF

The Yaanna indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

EnvelopesATR_Cloud EnvelopesATR_Cloud

This is a modified Envelopes indicator for measuring the price deviation. It displays the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator.

XMA_BBxATR_Cloud XMA_BBxATR_Cloud

This is a modified Bollinger Bands® displaying the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator.

EnvelopesATR_Cloud_HTF EnvelopesATR_Cloud_HTF

The EnvelopesATR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.