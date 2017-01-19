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Yaanna_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Yaanna indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled Yaanna.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. Yaanna_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16874
This is a modified Envelopes indicator for measuring the price deviation. It displays the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator.CCI_Histogram_Round
Standard CCI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.
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