Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CCI_Histogram_Round - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5599
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Standard CCI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:
- 1 — no rounding;
- 2 — all values divided by two;
- 5 — all values divided by five;
- 10 — all values divided by ten;
- 20 — all values divided by twenty;
- 50 — 0, 50, 100 etc.
For all CCI values less than zero, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all CCI values exceeding zero — to the greater one.
The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:
Fig.1. CCI_Histogram_Round indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16869
The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen trading system is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions.Exp_Fishing
The Expert Advisor opens an initial position in the current candle's direction and increases its volume if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.
This is a modified Envelopes indicator for measuring the price deviation. It displays the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator.Yaanna_HTF
The Yaanna indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.