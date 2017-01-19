Standard CCI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:

1 — no rounding;

2 — all values divided by two;

5 — all values divided by five;

10 — all values divided by ten;

20 — all values divided by twenty;

50 — 0, 50, 100 etc.

For all CCI values less than zero, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all CCI values exceeding zero — to the greater one.

The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:

input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X10;

Fig.1. CCI_Histogram_Round indicator