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Indicators

CCI_Histogram_Round - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Standard CCI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:

  • 1 — no rounding;
  • 2 — all values divided by two;
  • 5 — all values divided by five;
  • 10 — all values divided by ten;
  • 20 — all values divided by twenty;
  • 50 — 0, 50, 100 etc.

For all CCI values less than zero, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all CCI values exceeding zero — to the greater one.

The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:

input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X10; // rounding level

Fig.1. CCI_Histogram_Round indicator

Fig.1. CCI_Histogram_Round indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16869

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