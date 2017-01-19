The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen trading system is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions. A trade signal forms at a bar closing if the indicator line color changes. Its volume is then further increased if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.

The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart



Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart