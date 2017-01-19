Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3450
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen trading system is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions. A trade signal forms at a bar closing if the indicator line color changes. Its volume is then further increased if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.
The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16872
The Expert Advisor opens an initial position in the current candle's direction and increases its volume if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.Exp_WPR
The simplest Expert Advisor based on WPR.
Standard CCI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.EnvelopesATR_Cloud
This is a modified Envelopes indicator for measuring the price deviation. It displays the upper and lower borders of the price deviation from МА calculated considering the average volatility of the symbol according to ATR indicator.