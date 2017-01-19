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Experts

Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen.mq5 (26.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (178.23 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorJFatl_Digit.mq5 (8.82 KB) view
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The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen trading system is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions. A trade signal forms at a bar closing if the indicator line color changes. Its volume is then further increased if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.

The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart


Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16872

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