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Exp_Fishing - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6505
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (178.23 KB) view
Exp_Fishing.mq5 (21.86 KB) view
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Real Author: Khlystov Vladimir

The Expert Advisor opens an initial position in the current candle's direction and increases its volume if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.

The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.

The initial position can be opened any time when the current candle's body exceeds the PriceStep threshold, as well as add to it when the threshold is exceeded at a new bar arrival.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Advisor input parameters              |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input double MM=0.1;              //Share of a deposit in an added deal
input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;      //lot value detection method
input uint    PriceStep=300;     //price grid step in points for opening or adding to a position
input uint  PosTotal=10;          //number of added trades
input uint    StopLoss_=1000;     //stop loss in points
input uint    TakeProfit_=2000;   //take profit in points
input int    Deviation_=10;       //max price deviation in points


Originally this EA has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 18.07.2016.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16868

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