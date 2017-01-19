Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_Fishing - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6505
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real Author: Khlystov Vladimir
The Expert Advisor opens an initial position in the current candle's direction and increases its volume if profit in points increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.
The data on addings are stored in a string comment to a position in the following format: number of addings/last trade price/last trade volume.
The initial position can be opened any time when the current candle's body exceeds the PriceStep threshold, as well as add to it when the threshold is exceeded at a new bar arrival.
//| Expert Advisor input parameters |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input double MM=0.1; //Share of a deposit in an added deal
input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; //lot value detection method
input uint PriceStep=300; //price grid step in points for opening or adding to a position
input uint PosTotal=10; //number of added trades
input uint StopLoss_=1000; //stop loss in points
input uint TakeProfit_=2000; //take profit in points
input int Deviation_=10; //max price deviation in points
Originally this EA has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 18.07.2016.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16868
The simplest Expert Advisor based on WPR.Original Turtle Rules Trader
Original Turtle Rule Trader Expert Advisor implements a trading system described in the book "The Original Turtle Trading Rules". The EA code implements the visual display of the three Donchian channels, money management, opening and adding trades and moving stop levels.
The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_ReOpen trading system is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator color change with adding to trend-following positions.CCI_Histogram_Round
Standard CCI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.