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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADXVMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ADXVMA — a special kind of moving average. It is using a sort of ADX values for determining the weights of average calculation which makes it unique in the world of averages.
It tends to have extended periods of "flat" phases which makes it one of the few averages that can detect flat phases in the market, but it also can easily be used as a sort of support/resitance indicator too.
It is using the usual extended set of 20 price types.
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Double stochastic of RSI.
ALMA 2.0
The newest version of ALMA.Elder Auto Envelopes
The upgraded indicator: now it has new price types and different display type.