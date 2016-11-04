CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Elder Auto Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11371
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Upgraded with new price types and different display type added.

Also some code optimization made (to lessen the CPU usage).



ALMA 2.0 ALMA 2.0

The newest version of ALMA.

ADXVMA ADXVMA

ADXVMA uses a sort of ADX values for determining the weights of average calculation.

STARC bands STARC bands

Variation of well know STARC (Stoller Average Range Channels) bands.

Swingchart Swingchart

Gann swingchart and hybrid ZigZag implementation.