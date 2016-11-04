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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ALMA 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The newest version of ALMA.
ADXVMA
ADXVMA uses a sort of ADX values for determining the weights of average calculation.Double Stoch RSI Floating
Double stochastic of RSI uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS conditions.
Elder Auto Envelopes
The upgraded indicator: now it has new price types and different display type.STARC bands
Variation of well know STARC (Stoller Average Range Channels) bands.