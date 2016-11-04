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Indicators

CCI Simple Experiment - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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CCI experiment using adaptive calculation period.

The difference is not too big, but can be significant. In the adaptive version some of the false signals were simply cleaned up.



RSI Exp with Filled Areas RSI Exp with Filled Areas

RSI experiment with a simple addition of filled areas when floating levels are crossed.

RSI Experiment with Floating Levels RSI Experiment with Floating Levels

RSI experiment with floating levels.

Double Stochastic RSI Double Stochastic RSI

Double stochastic of RSI.

Double Stoch RSI Floating Double Stoch RSI Floating

Double stochastic of RSI uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS conditions.