Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI Simple Experiment - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7003
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
CCI experiment using adaptive calculation period.
The difference is not too big, but can be significant. In the adaptive version some of the false signals were
simply cleaned up.
RSI Exp with Filled Areas
RSI experiment with a simple addition of filled areas when floating levels are crossed.RSI Experiment with Floating Levels
RSI experiment with floating levels.
Double Stochastic RSI
Double stochastic of RSI.Double Stoch RSI Floating
Double stochastic of RSI uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS conditions.