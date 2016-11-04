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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aroon oscillator on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Here is a version of Aroon oscillator, the same form with this code. It displays colored line, bars or
candles on the main chart (and it can do it automatically depending on
the chart type).
Aroon on chart
The version of Aroon indicator that displays colored line, bars or candles on the mains chart.Aroon Indicator in new form
The Aroon indicator in the new visualization.
Double Smoothed Stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic with some extra optionsDouble Smoothed Stochastic on Chart
The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.