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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rapid RSI T3 Prefiltered - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Rapid rsi (one variation of Cuttler's rsi) made adaptive in calculation additionaly smoothed with price pre-filtering using T3 for price pre-filtering.
As a visual aid, gradient colors are added in order to make trend and momentum determination easier.
Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart
The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.Double Smoothed Stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic with some extra options
T3 Velocity V.2.0
T3 velocity is a completely new indicator that uses T3 to calculate velocity.T3 Velocity on Chart
T3 velocity, now on chart version too.