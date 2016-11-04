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Indicators

Rapid RSI T3 Prefiltered - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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 Rapid rsi (one variation of Cuttler's rsi) made adaptive in calculation additionaly smoothed with price pre-filtering using T3 for price pre-filtering.

As a visual aid, gradient colors are added in order to make trend and momentum determination easier.


Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart

The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.

Double Smoothed Stochastic Double Smoothed Stochastic

Double smoothed stochastic with some extra options

T3 Velocity V.2.0 T3 Velocity V.2.0

T3 velocity is a completely new indicator that uses T3 to calculate velocity.

T3 Velocity on Chart T3 Velocity on Chart

T3 velocity, now on chart version too.