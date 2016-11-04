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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double Smoothed Stochastic on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "on chart" version of double smoothed stochastic.
Double Smoothed Stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic with some extra optionsAroon oscillator on chart
The version of Aroon oscillator, displayed on the main chart.
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Upgraded adaptive rapid rsi (stand deviations adaptive) using t3 filtered prices.T3 Velocity V.2.0
T3 velocity is a completely new indicator that uses T3 to calculate velocity.