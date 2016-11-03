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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aroon on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Here is a version of Aroon indicator that displays colored line, bars or candles on the mains chart (and it can do it automatically depending on the chart type).
Aroon Indicator in new form
The Aroon indicator in the new visualization.Elder Auto Envelopes V2
The auto envelope automatically sizes channels by calculating a standard deviation for the last n bars.
Aroon oscillator on chart
The version of Aroon oscillator, displayed on the main chart.Double Smoothed Stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic with some extra options