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Indicators

Aroon on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Here is a version of Aroon indicator that displays colored line, bars or candles on the mains chart (and it can do it automatically depending on the chart type).


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