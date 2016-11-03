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Aroon Indicator in new form - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Aroon indicator is a technical indicator used for identifying trends in an underlying security and the likelihood that the trends will reverse.
It is made up of two lines:
- one line is called "Aroon up", which measures the strength of the uptrend,
- and the other line is called "Aroon down", which measures the downtrend.
Elder Auto Envelopes V2
The auto envelope automatically sizes channels by calculating a standard deviation for the last n bars.Normalized MACD
This version is an attempt to normalize MACD in known bounds
Aroon on chart
The version of Aroon indicator that displays colored line, bars or candles on the mains chart.Aroon oscillator on chart
The version of Aroon oscillator, displayed on the main chart.