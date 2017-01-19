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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Scalpel EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 7726
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — rob, mq5 code author — barabashkakvn.
The best result was achieved on EURUSD M1 from 2016.06.04 to 2016.11.04 (questionable EA algorithm passages are highlighted).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16825
DVD Level
The Expert Advisor opens trades when the price approaches an integer cent, for example, 1.39, 1.40 or 1.41.Exp_ZeroFillingStop
The Expert Advisor moves a position to a breakeven when a predefined profit is reached.
Exp_TralingStop
The Expert Advisor moves a stop loss to a predefined fixed distance from the current price.Exp_ReOpenPositions
The Expert Advisor increases the volume of an open position if profit in points from the last trade increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.