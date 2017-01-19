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Scalpel EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

ryaz | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7726
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Scalpel EA.mq5 (36.84 KB) view
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Author of the idea — rob, mq5 code author — barabashkakvn.

The best result was achieved on EURUSD M1 from 2016.06.04 to 2016.11.04 (questionable EA algorithm passages are highlighted).

Scalpel EA

 

 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16825

DVD Level DVD Level

The Expert Advisor opens trades when the price approaches an integer cent, for example, 1.39, 1.40 or 1.41.

Exp_ZeroFillingStop Exp_ZeroFillingStop

The Expert Advisor moves a position to a breakeven when a predefined profit is reached.

Exp_TralingStop Exp_TralingStop

The Expert Advisor moves a stop loss to a predefined fixed distance from the current price.

Exp_ReOpenPositions Exp_ReOpenPositions

The Expert Advisor increases the volume of an open position if profit in points from the last trade increases a threshold fixed in the EA inputs.