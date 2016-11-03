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Indicators

Elder Auto Envelopes V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Envelope or channel lines are set parallel to the moving average (parallel to the slow MA if you use two MAs). The two channel lines must contain approximately 95% of all prices for the past two or three months on a daily chart, with only the extremes protruding outside.

Channel lines provide attractive profit targets – sell longs near the upper line and cover shorts near the lower line.

The auto envelope automatically sizes channels by calculating a standard deviation for the last n bars. It is designed to change value at most once a week (once a month on a weekly chart), making it suitable even for intra-day data (use the ‘Fixed channel size’ parameter to switch from one mode to the other).


Normalized MACD Normalized MACD

This version is an attempt to normalize MACD in known bounds

Normalized Velocity Normalized Velocity

The normalizing velocity, using by default a gradient coloring.

Aroon Indicator in new form Aroon Indicator in new form

The Aroon indicator in the new visualization.

Aroon on chart Aroon on chart

The version of Aroon indicator that displays colored line, bars or candles on the mains chart.