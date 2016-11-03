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Indicators

Normalized MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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As useful as MACD is, it probably lacks one thing: bounds.

MACD is an un-bound indicator and a lot of times we can not estimate if some kind of a minimum or a maximum is reached to decide if a trend is strong, weak or is starting to get exhausted. This version is an attempt to normalize MACD in known bounds that would allow us all the above described.

As usual with gradients, if you wish only colors on slope, set the color steps to 2.


Normalized Velocity Normalized Velocity

The normalizing velocity, using by default a gradient coloring.

RSI of MACD double RSI of MACD double

The MetaTrader 5 version of RSI of MACD double

Elder Auto Envelopes V2 Elder Auto Envelopes V2

The auto envelope automatically sizes channels by calculating a standard deviation for the last n bars.

Aroon Indicator in new form Aroon Indicator in new form

The Aroon indicator in the new visualization.