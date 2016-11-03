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Indicators

Normalized Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is a normalized velocity. By default it is using a gradient coloring.

To turn the gradient coloring off, set the color steps to to less than 2. To set it show the colors on slope change, set the color steps to 2 and all the above is going to be drawn in different shades of gradient calculated colors.


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