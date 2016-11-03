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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Normalized Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a normalized velocity. By default it is using a gradient coloring.
To turn the gradient
coloring off, set the color steps to to less than 2. To set it show the
colors on slope change, set the color steps to 2 and all the above is going to be drawn in different
shades of gradient calculated colors.
RSI of MACD double
The MetaTrader 5 version of RSI of MACD doubleTTM Waves, v. 2.0
One more version that draws the parts when the slope is in accordance with trend.
Normalized MACD
This version is an attempt to normalize MACD in known boundsElder Auto Envelopes V2
The auto envelope automatically sizes channels by calculating a standard deviation for the last n bars.