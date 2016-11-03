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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSX Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSX as is is most usually defined as "smoother RSI", and it is correct in most of the cases.
RSX
uses in its calculation what we could call a momentum using period 1.
This version is a variation and allows you to use instead any momentum
length. Of course, it carries added lag with it (when the momentum period
is increased) but in some cases (if the momentum period is increased
moderately) it can filter out some false signals.
Tushar Chande's DMI
Dynamic Momentum IndexDonchian Channel MTF
The multitimeframe version of Donchian channel.
Double Smooothed EMA
The gradient version of double smoothed EMA indicator.Guppy MMA of Double Smoothed Ema
This version is using double smoothed ema, not some regular moving average.