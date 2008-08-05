Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DT-Pirsonq4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12677
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator DT-Pirsonq4.
DT-Pirsonq4
DayOfWeek
Indicator DayOfWeek.Spread swap
The indicator displays spread and swap.
BS_MarketPrice
Indicator BS_MarketPrice.CCI_onMA
Indicator CCI_onMA.