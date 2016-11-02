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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One more in the series of experiments with a variable length super smoother. In this case adaptive super smoother is used for price pre filtering before it is used to calculate a stochastic. At a first glance it looks usable and tradeable (clean enough to help in trend finding). Some experimenting with parameters for specific symbols and time frames is advised. Since it is so smooth, decided to put default overbought and oversold levels rather high and low — adjust it to your prefences and trading style.
Super Smoother
Variable length super smoother with an addition of gradient coloring.T3 Std Adaptive
The T3 using standard deviations to make it adaptive
Hull Moving Average
Hull moving average with arbitrary weights of calculation.Stochastic of Super Smoother, v.2
The second version of indicator with added features.