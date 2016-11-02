One more in the series of experiments with a variable length super smoother. In this case adaptive super smoother is used for price pre filtering before it is used to calculate a stochastic. At a first glance it looks usable and tradeable (clean enough to help in trend finding). Some experimenting with parameters for specific symbols and time frames is advised. Since it is so smooth, decided to put default overbought and oversold levels rather high and low — adjust it to your prefences and trading style.