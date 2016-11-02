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Stochastic of Super Smoother, v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is the second version of stochastic of super smoother. It has an added color stochastic part too that is drawn around 50 base
line. That, for example, is completely impossible to do in MetaTrader 4,
along with the number of colors used for that.
It is a bit more
"readable" this way and it us an additional criteria of trend
forming.
Hull Moving Average
Hull moving average with arbitrary weights of calculation.Stochastic of Adaptive Super Smoother
Adaptive super smoother is used for price pre-filtering before it is used to calculate a stochastic
Adaptive Smoother
One more average/smoother that due to its fractional calculation period possibility can be used to be made adaptive.Stochastic of Adaptive Smoother
Adapting is done using standard deviations.