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Indicators

Stochastic of Super Smoother, v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This is the second version of stochastic of super smoother. It has an added color stochastic part too that is drawn around 50 base line. That, for example, is completely impossible to do in MetaTrader 4, along with the number of colors used for that.

It is a bit more "readable" this way and it us an additional criteria of trend forming.



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One more average/smoother that due to its fractional calculation period possibility can be used to be made adaptive.

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